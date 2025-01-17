"He and a few other wrestlers get super special treatment" - Konnan denies top AEW star is publicly trolling Tony Khan

The WCW veteranbKonnan opened up on whether a top AEW star is trolling the company President Tony Khan to his face. The veteran also said that the star gets special treatment in the promotion citing reliable sources.

The top AEW star Cope (fka Edge) is not trolling Tony Khan according to Konnan. Adam Copeland made his return at the Worlds End 2024 Pay-Per-View after months of absence. It was later announced that his name has now been changed to 'Cope.' The name change got mixed reactions from the fans on social media.

Meanwhile, during his K100 podcast recently, Konnan was asked whether The Rated-R Superstar is trolling Tony Khan to his face with his name change as the trollers used to make parody posters with 'Cope' written on them on social media.

Trending

Konnan refused the idea that Cope was trolling Khan while also revealing that Adam Copeland and a few other stars get super special treatment from the company President:

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

"I don't think it is because I would doubt he [Cope] is trying to troll him because from reliable sources, he and a few other wrestlers get super special treatment. So for example, there was a show where he needed to leave early I guess before 12 and Tony made sure he got there early and I believe he even flew him in his private jet." [From 00:52 to 01:14]

Check out the video below:

Tony Khan announced a huge AEW Collision match involving Cope

The AEW President Tony Khan recently announced a 12-man tag team match for Collision this Saturday. The team of Cope, FTR, The Outrunners, and Powerhouse Hobbs will take on the alliance between The Learning Tree and The Death Riders with the World Champion Jon Moxley also being in the mix.

Expand Tweet

Although the match announcement faced a huge backlash on social media, the plans are still on. It remains to be seen which team manages to take the edge this Saturday.

If you use quotes from the first half, please credit 'K100' and give a H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback