“Heard Samantha be right behind him,””Another game changer” - Fans blown away by Ricochet possibly leaving WWE for AEW

Some fans had an amusing reaction to news that Ricochet could potentially leave WWE soon. The former Speed Champion has been one of the best stars WWE has to offer. Many fans feel that despite his incredible in-ring work every week, the star failed to receive the push he deserved due to a lack of promo skills. He has been with the global sports entertainment juggernaut for over six years.

The Highlight of the Night has created a lot of buzz since last week. He recently lost his Speed Championship to Andrade after the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown aired. He reportedly notified the company that he would soon leave the Stamford-based promotion after his contract expires this year.

A recent report suggested that AEW and NJPW have shown interest in signing the former NXT North American Champion. He had worked in the Japan-based promotion from 2013 to 2017 and won multiple titles there. It will be interesting to see which will be his next destination if he does leave WWE.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans were quick to react to this news and some believed he would just be lost in the shuffle in AEW. Many speculated that his fiancée Samantha Irvin, who is also an in-ring announcer in WWE, could also join him in the company.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react after AEW and NJPW are interested in signing Ricochet

Veteran thinks Ricochet will have great matches in AEW

After reports of the 35-year-old star's contract expiry came out, many veterans wanted the star to join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on Keeping It 100 Official, Konnan suggested Ricochet should sign with AEW as he could have great matches with the top stars in the company.

"He'll have great bangers with [Bryan] Danielson and [Will] Ospreay and Okada because I think, to me, they clipped his wings in WWE. And I don't know why because you know me, I'm a big fan of high-flying and I thought he was the greatest high-flyer since Rey Mysterio," he said.

It remains to be seen where the former Speed Champion's next destination will be after his highly speculated WWE exit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback