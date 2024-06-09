Ricochet draws interest from another promotion besides AEW - Reports

Recent reports have disclosed that WWE Superstar Ricochet is set to leave the Stamford-based company after his contract expires this summer. While it may seem like a foregone conclusion that the high-flyer will make his way to AEW, it's been revealed that New Japan Pro-Wrestling also has an interest in the 35-year-old.

Ricochet is familiar with NJPW, having competed for the Japanese promotion several times throughout the 2010s. After his successful stint as Prince Puma in Lucha Underground, the acrobatic star made headlines with a now-legendary match against AEW's Will Ospreay at NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 2016.

Ospreay would go on to transition to the main event scene and eventually make his way to All Elite Wrestling, while The One and Only chose to sign with WWE. Ospreay has been hyping his former rival up on social media lately, generating speculation that the RAW superstar could be on his way to Jacksonville.

Trending

According to Fightful Select, however, there is interest from NJPW now that Ricochet has reportedly given his notice to WWE. Due to the close partnership between AEW and the Japanese promotion, chances are high that fans will get to see him compete for both, but as of now, it's unclear where he intends to sign once he departs the Stamford-based company.

Expand Tweet

WWE insiders expect Ricochet to sign with AEW

Despite interest from NJPW, it seems that many within WWE still expect The One and Only to land with Tony Khan's company.

According to Fightful Select, creative measures have already been taken by the Stamford-based company to write the 35-year-old off television ahead of his reported plan to depart. These plans allegedly included Ricochet dropping the WWE Speed Championship to Andrade, although there are other measures reportedly in place, including one in which Bron Breakker would put the high-flyer out of action.

Fightful notes that although the reports of the former Intercontinental Champion giving his notice haven't yet been confirmed, WWE insiders have indicated that he is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

Will Ospreay recently expressed his desire to face his former rival again, so it seems likely that the RAW star will compete for the Jacksonville-based promotion in some capacity. Whether he signs a full-time deal with the young promotion remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback