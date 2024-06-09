Potential spoiler on plans for Ricochet’s on-screen WWE exit - Reports

Ricochet's future in WWE seems to be coming to an end after recent backstage reports and a sudden title change. New details have come to light on potential storyline plans for The One and Only ahead of his rumored exit.

The Highlight Of The Night has reportedly given his notice to the company and will be leaving this summer after his current contract expires. Ricochet recently dropped the WWE Speed Championship to Andrade ahead of this past Friday's SmackDown tapings, and it was noted that there have been talks about him written out of the storylines before his contract expires.

Ricochet has heavy interest from other wrestling companies around the world, according to Fightful Select. The word going around WWE is that there is a "high likelihood" the RAW Superstar will leave the company and sign with AEW.

The WWE creative team has reportedly already worked on potential plans to write Ricochet out of the company, in case he does leave, and apparently part of these plans involved him dropping his Speed Championship to Andrade. However, there are other creative plans on the table, including one that would see Bron Breakker take out the 21-year veteran for good.

Ricochet remains under contract, but as of Friday, sources in both companies expect him to leave. There's been no talk of official talks, but the possibility of a deal with AEW was discussed backstage at the TV tapings this week. It's also believed that he has an interest in NJPW.

Konnan on Ricochet potentially leaving WWE for AEW

The wrestling world is busy debating a potential jump from World Wrestling Entertainment to All Elite Wrestling for veteran star Ricochet.

Longtime booker and talent Konnan discussed Ricochet's status on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, agreeing with co-host Disco Inferno on how the former Intercontinental Champion might as well join AEW if he's offered double his current pay.

The WCW veteran praised the former NXT North American Champion as the best high-flyer since Rey Mysterio.

"But dude, they don't make stars there. He'll [Ricochet] have great bangers with [Bryan] Danielson and [Will] Ospreay and Okada because I think, to me, they clipped his wings in WWE. And I don't know why because you know me, I'm a big fan of high-flying and I thought he was the greatest high-flyer since Rey Mysterio and they don't let him do s*** there," Konnan said. [From 01:58 to 02:27]

Ricochet was praised by stars from both companies earlier this year for being the best high-flying wrestler ever. He later responded to the show of respect.

