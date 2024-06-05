WWE star reacts to Bron Breakker’s destruction on RAW

The WWE RAW brand is now being dominated by Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion was officially called up in the Draft, and since then, he has run through the competition while drawing major heat from officials. The destruction continued on this week's RAW.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew had several main roster matches in 2021 and 2022 but was called up as of the Men's Royal Rumble this year. After four straight SmackDown wins, the son of Rick Steiner was drafted to RAW in late April. He defeated Kale Dixon on May 20, then defeated Ricochet this week. Adam Pearce recently issued Breakker a storyline fine and suspension for taking out Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov.

Monday's RAW episode saw Scott Steiner's nephew defeat Ricochet in 8 minutes. The match impressed many, including RAW commentator Pat McAfee, who heaped on the praise during the show, and then again on social media. Michael Cole noted during commentary that Breakker runs the ropes at 23 miles per hour.

McAfee shared a clip of Bron's clothesline to Ricochet and remarked on how fast he was.

"THAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN 25 MILES PER HOUR #WWERaw," Pat McAfee wrote.

Bron went on to nail an impressive Frankensteiner from the top turnbuckle, then a Spear, before finishing The One and Only off. McAfee shared a clip of the viral spot with an all-caps caption to represent just how epic the sequence was.

"FRANKENSTEINER FOLLOWED BY A SPEAR FROM @bronbreakerwwe #WWERaw," Pat McAfee wrote.

Breakker has impressed many within the company and even forced production changes due to his in-ring skills. RAW officials have billed him as the most dangerous superstar on the red brand roster in recent weeks.

Several WWE Superstars praised for RAW performances

The new era of World Wrestling Entertainment rolled on this week with a loaded RAW episode to continue the build to Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

This week's RAW featured a 14-minute brawl between Sheamus and winner Ludwig Kaiser, which left many viewers calling for more action from the two ring veterans. The high marks continued backstage as Fightful Select reports that the match received "a lot of praise" internally.

The feud between Bron Breakker and Adam Pearce also continued this week as Bron beat Ricochet. The word from backstage is that people were "very happy" with Bron's performance, and with how Pearce has interacted with the former NXT Champion.

Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov was announced for next week's RAW, which is the go-home episode for Clash at the Castle. The following matches were also confirmed: Otis vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in non-title action, plus Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY.

