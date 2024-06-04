We got another action-packed episode of WWE RAW tonight with some great matches. We also got the aftermath of last week's Women's World Title match as Morgan was confronted by Dominik Mysterio in the opening segment.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (June 3, 2024):

Ludwig Kaiser def. Sheamus

Finn Balor def. Dragon Lee

Bron Breakker def. Ricochet

Kiana James def. Natalya

Braun Strowman def. Carlito

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler via DQ to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team titles

AOP def. The New Day

Damian Priest def. Rey Mysterio

Liv Morgan kicked off RAW and bragged about winning the title from Becky Lynch and kissing Dominik Mysterio. Dom walked out and said that when Mami would return, she would kill her. Morgan said that Rhea was going to kill him as well before implying that he always meant to help her.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Liv cornered Dom and Finn Balor came out to say that Dom or The Judgment Day had nothing to do with Liv. The champ said that she was leaving but turned around to play with Dom's hair before walking out.

Expand Tweet

Sheamus was in a backstage interview and said that there was only one way to earn his respect - it was to put on 'banger after banger' and so on. Sheamus was then on his way to the ring but was ambushed by Ludwig Kaiser.

Kaiser attacked his injured knee and took him down on the entrance ramp before we headed for the following match.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW Results: Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Sheamus was in control early on despite the attack, but Ludwig Kaiser went after the knee once more and took Sheamus down on the apron. Outside the ring, Kaiser was sent into the barricades but managed to doge the Beats of the Bodhran on the ropes.

Sheamus was sent into the ring post before Kaiser kicked his knee against the steel steps. Kaiser tried for the Beats of the Bodhran himself, but Sheamus blocked it and got some huge chops and a thunderous knee strike to the jaw.

The Celtic Warrior went for the Brogue Kick, but his knee gave out before he finally got the Beats of the Bodhran. Sheamus went for a top rope White Noise, but Kaiser blocked it and rolled the former up for the win.

Result: Ludwig Kaiser def. Sheamus on RAW

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

The Judgment Day was backstage, and Dom refused to talk about what happened earlier before Damian Priest said that they should focus on their matches tonight.

Ilja Dragunov walked up to Ricochet backstage and told him to be careful in his match against Bron Breakker tonight. Ricochet said that he was built differently and that he was going to slap the fake tan off of Breakker.

WWE RAW Results: Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor was sent outside early on, and Lee hit a big dive and took him out before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Dragon Lee got a big pop-up powerbomb for a near fall before JD McDonagh interfered and was punched off the apron.

Lee was headed up to the top rope, but Carlito came in out of nowhere and dropped him. Lee jumped outside and attacked Carlito before JD got involved as well. Back in the ring, Balor took advantage of the distraction and hit the Coup de Grace for the win.

Result: Finn Balor def. Dragon Lee on RAW

Carlito, JD, and Balor attacked Lee after the match, and Braun Strowman came out with Rey Mysterio to stop them. Braun tossed them all out to ringside and was about to tackle them, but The Judgment Day and Carlito escaped into the crowd.

Expand Tweet

Grade: B-

Damian Priest told Carlito that he should face Strowman tonight if he wants to join The Judgment Day.

Sami Zayn was out next and talked about Chad Gable when The Alpha Academy showed up without him. They had a message from Chad, and Maxxine Dupri read a note from him mocking Otis, Akira Tozawa, and herself, which also said that he wanted an Intercontinental Title match.

Expand Tweet

Sami said that if that's what it takes to get rid of Gable, he can have his title match. Gable attacked Sami from behind and instructed Otis to take him out as he held the champ down in the ring.

Otis hesitated, and Gable slapped him before Tozawa got in Chad's way. Tozawa and Maxxine both tried to get Gable to stop, but the latter threatened to hit them as well. Sami got back up and attacked Gable, but Chad sent him into Otis, who then ran into Maxxine and Tozawa, taking them off the apron.

Expand Tweet

Otis was angry and thought that Sami attacked them before taking the champ out with a big slam. Otis then carried Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri backstage by himself as Gable posed over Sami with the IC title.

WWE RAW Results: Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker

Ricochet slapped Bron Breakker in the mouth off the bat and countered his early offense while hitting some big kicks before finally going down from a clothesline. Bron deadlifted Ricochet outside the ring and dropped him on the barricades.

Back after a break on RAW, Bron kicked out of the Recoil before taking Ricochet off the top rope with the Frankensteiner. Breakker followed up with a massive spear before getting the win.

Expand Tweet

Result: Bron Breakker def. Ricochet

Bron dragged the WWE Speed Champion out of the ring after the match and was about to hit him with the steel steps when Ilja Dragunov ran in and took him out.

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

WWE RAW Results: Natalya vs. Kiana James

Expand Tweet

Natalya got a near fall off an early rollup before Kiana James drove her into the corner and stomped on her.

Natalya came back with a clothesline before Kiana dodged a suplex and got a German Suplex. James blocked the sharpshooter and hit the 401K for the win in her very first match on RAW.

Result: Kiana James def. Natalya

Grade: C

The New Day was backstage when Karrion Kross told them that the power of positivity was dead. The duo mocked him and went on their way, but Kross told Xavier Woods that after tonight, he wouldn't have to follow Kofi Kingston around anymore.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW Results: Carlito vs. Braun Strowman

Carlito tried to get the drop on him on the ropes before Braun Strowman turned it around and tossed Carlito around the ring.

JD and Balor showed up on the apron and were sent back outside before Braun hit the modified chokeslam on Carlito for the win.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Carlito on RAW

JD and Finn Balor attacked Strowman after the match and were taken out once more before Dominik came in with a steel chair. Strowman slapped the chair out of his hands before chasing him down to ringside.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan showed up and stopped Braun from attacking Dom before JD McDonagh, Balor, and Carlito dragged Strowman back to the ring and delivered a beatdown.

JD went after Braun's knee with the chair before Dom and Liv were having a moment at ringside. Balor got in between Dom and Liv and told Morgan to leave before we headed for another break.

Grade: B-

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were out next and said that they were running things now before Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler came out.

Shayna said that as soon as they get a tag title match, they were going to become the new champs. Jade challenged them to a title match right away before Adam Pearce came out and made it official.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW Results: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler - WWE Women's Tag Team title match

Shayna Baszler was taking a beating early on and took a big double-team move before Bianca Belair got a near fall. Zoey Stark came in with a missile dropkick before Jade Cargill tried to wipe her out with a stalling vertical suplex. Baszler came in and interfered. Bianca came back in, and they both hit vertical suplexes on their opponents.

Jade dragged Shayna outside and sent her into the steel steps before she was sent into it as well. In the ring, Bianca got the KOD on Stark and was about to get the win when Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn attacked them.

Result: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler via DQ to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team titles

Expand Tweet

After the match, Stark, Baszler, Dawn, and Fyre beat the champs down in the ring and laid them out.

Grade: B

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso was out next and cut his promo from the stands along with the crowd after giving his sunglasses to a kid in a YEET shirt. He said that he was planning to win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year.

Expand Tweet

Lyra Valkyria was backstage when IYO SKY ran in screaming and took her out before running back out.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW Results: The New Day vs. AOP

Xavier Woods came in with a dropkick right off the bat but took a big boot from Rezar. The New Day got back in control but Scarlett ran interference and allowed Karrion Kross to drag Kofi Kingston away from his corner, leaving Woods without anyone to tag to. Woods took the powerbomb/neckbreaker combo before AOP picked up the win.

Result: AOP def. The New Day on RAW

Grade: C

WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

Damian Priest got a big boot and the Broken Arrow to kick off the mat before missing a big move in the corner. Damian Priest was sent outside before Rey hit a big dive, but Damian caught him off the dive and planted him with a flatliner.

Back in the ring, Rey got the seated senton and a crossbody before Priest drove him into the corner. Priest got a DDT before dumping Rey in the corner and hitting a clothesline.

Expand Tweet

Priest went for the Broken Arrow off the top rope, but Rey turned it around and hit a big hurricanrana. Rey got the 619 and the splash before Carlito came out to distract him.

Dragon Lee came out and attacked Carlito before the Judgment Day came in as well. Rey took out everyone with a big dive to the outside but the distraction allowed Priest to hit the South of Heaven for the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Rey Mysterio

Drew McIntyre attacked Priest after the match and hit him with the Futureshock DDT before staring at the Heavyweight belt. He went for the Claymore but Balor got in the way, taking the hit.

Expand Tweet

Drew took out Balor and the rest of Judgment Day before clearing the announce desk. Priest recovered and hit Drew with a chokeslam through the announce desk before RAW went off the air.

Grade: A

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback