Big twist teased in Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio story on RAW; ex-Universal Champion interrupts

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 04, 2024 00:49 GMT
Dominik looked like he was ready to fold
Dominik looked like he was ready to fold [Image via: WWE on Fox X handle]

When it came to the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, everybody was looking forward to what Liv Morgan had to say following her shocking actions last week. This week, there was a big twist in the story, and a former Universal Champion interrupted them.

Liv Morgan made it clear that she had everybody in the palm of her hands. She also made it clear that she wants to take everything away from Rhea Ripley, including Dominik Mysterio.

This week, when Dominik told her that Rhea Ripley would kill her, Liv Morgan said that she could make it up to him later and continued to make advances towards him. In a bizarre twist, Dominik didn't look like he was resisting anything. It took former Universal Champion Finn Balor to interrupt and stop anything else from happening.

The Women's World Champion would leave the ring, and later backstage, Balor had to talk sense into Dominik, making him realize the consequences of what had been happening.

Dominik simply said that he is giving Rhea Ripley her space, with Balor continuing to try to be a father figure to him. Damian Priest came in and asked if everything was okay, and Balor said that it was all sorted.

There continue to be big twists and turns in this story on RAW. It remains to be seen how things pan out in the coming weeks.

