Bron Breakker defeats current champion on RAW; post-match assault stopped by new superstar

Bron Breakker has been on an absolute rampage on Monday Night RAW, and he picked up another huge victory - this time against a current champion. His post-match assault was stopped by one of RAW's newest arrivals.

This week, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner had another backstage segment with Adam Pearce, where he continued to express his frustration over being left out of the King of the Ring tournament. The General Manager praised Ricochet while expressing his frustrations with Breakker.

Bron Breakker faced the current WWE Speed Champion Ricochet and had to fight hard to pick up the win - albeit in impressive fashion. Post-match, his assault on the 35-year-old was stopped by Ilja Dragunov.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Considering that Dragunov was also one of the men Breakker assaulted last week, it seems like an obvious move to put the two new arrivals against each other.

It will be interesting to see how and where it plays out, but the two men have been on different trajectories. Dragunov has been earning his way to the top, while Breakker has been taking what he feels belongs to him.

The two-time NXT Champion has been on a tear, and fans can expect this to continue in the following weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback