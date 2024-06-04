Braun Strowman defeats 45-year-old WWE star on RAW; gets assaulted by The Judgment Day

Braun Strowman competed in a match against Carlito on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. He was viciously attacked by The Judgment Day after the bout.

Earlier on during the show, Finn Balor defeated Dragon Lee in a singles match. The LWO member was battered by the villainous group in the aftermath, but Rey Mysterio and The Monster of all Monsters came out to make the save. During a backstage segment, Damian Priest told Carlito to ask Adam Pearce for a match against Strowman. The 45-year-old star didn't seem happy about facing the former Universal Champion.

During the match, Braun Strowman sent Carlito into the corner and took him out with a big blow to the chest. He then tossed the former United States Champion across the ring and knocked JD McDonagh off the apron. Finn Balor tried to interfere as well, and Carlito tried to capitalize by hitting Strowman with the backstabber. However, the big man didn't go down.

Braun Strowman nailed Carlito with a reverse chokeslam and got the three count. After the match, JD McDonagh viciously attacked Strowman with a steel chair. The rest of The Judgment Day joined in on the attack. Liv Morgan was at ringside, but Finn Balor stopped her from getting too close to Dominik Mysterio.

