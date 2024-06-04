  • home icon
Liv Morgan saves Judgment Day member from Braun Strowman's attack on WWE RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jun 04, 2024 02:34 GMT
Liv Morgan (left) and Braun Strowman (right) [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Liv Morgan again got herself involved in The Judgment Day's business. Following Braun Strowman's match against Carlito, she saved Dominik Mysterio from The Monster of All Monsters.

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Mysterio inadvertently helped Morgan win the Women's World Championship as she dethroned Becky Lynch.

On the following episode of Monday Night RAW, she retained the title in a Steel Cage Match after another dodgy finish involving The Judgment Day and Strowman.

Following Strowman's victory, The Judgment Day attacked the former Universal Champion. Mysterio, who has been injured for several weeks, also got involved physically, only for Strowman to stare him down.

Morgan eventually made the save, allowing Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito to destroy Strowman with a steel chair.

Watch Morgan save Mysterio from Strowman's attack:

Liv Morgan has been involved in The Judgment Day's business since she injured Rhea Ripley's shoulder. The Eradicator was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship after brawling with her former tag team partner.

It remains to be seen how the storyline between Morgan and The Judgment Day will unfold in the coming months.

