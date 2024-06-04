RAW star appears to be getting back to in-ring action after suffering injury 1.5 months ago; taken out by Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has been targeted by Judgment Day (and Carlito) for a few weeks now. In the RAW segment, before he was beaten down, he took out one superstar who suffered an injury a little over 1.5 months ago.

This week on RAW, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest ordered Carlito to handle the Braun Strowman problem. Carlito was, of course, crushed as predicted.

What was notable in the post-match segment was that while The Judgment Day tried to swoop in like vultures, Dominik Mysterio, who has been injured since mid-April, was thrown in the ring - marking his first bit of physical action since suffering an elbow injury 1.5 months ago.

Trending

Expand Tweet

It was first speculated that Dominik would undergo surgery, something he denied. It was reported that he chose not to undergo surgery and chose the route of physical therapy instead.

This hasn't stopped him from being involved, as he has been in the center of the Women's World Championship picture. Last week, Strowman bulldozed through Dominik, leading to Becky Lynch losing the steel cage match and Liv Morgan retaining her title.

Expand Tweet

Morgan would even go on to prevent Strowman from causing further damage to the two-time NXT North American Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback