Details on Dominik Mysterio’s recent injury; how he avoided surgery -Reports

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has joined the list of stars who have been forced out of action after sustaining injuries. A recent report provides possible details on The Judgment Day Member's unfortunate injury.

The 27-year-old suffered a "freak accident" during his match against Andrade on the April 15 edition of Monday Night RAW. It was later reported that the former NXT North American Champion would undergo surgery. However, Mysterio later denied the claims in a social media update.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that despite the early reports, Dominik Mysterio would not undergo any surgery to recover from his injury. He pointed out that the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion would be going through physical therapy instead.

Meltzer also claimed that the recovery period after surgery would have been comparatively longer had the injured WWE Superstar decided to go under the needle instead.

Dominik Mysterio opens up about his championship run

Dominik Mysterio defeated Wes Lee in July 2023 to become the NXT North American Champion. It was the 27-year-old's first-ever singles title win in WWE. However, he lost the title to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy in September, only to win it back three days later.

The Judgment Day member held the title for about three months before losing it to Dragon Lee at the NXT Deadline event in December. During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Podcast, The Judgment Day member talked about his time on the developmental brand. He also shed light on his run as NXT North American Champion.

"I started on the main roster and then came down to NXT and stayed down there for a while... I went down there to work with the younger talent, but some of them are older than me. To be able to go in there and mentor them, as weird as that sounds, it’s just cool man. I’m glad that Shawn Michaels was able to give me that trust to go down there and work with them for as long as I did. Because I’m pretty sure I wasn’t supposed to have that NXT North American Championship for that long. But I wasn’t gonna give it up. I feel like I had some of my best work down there, so I’m really proud of the work I did in NXT," he said.

On last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan had a staredown with Dominik Mysterio, teasing a potential link-up between the two superstars in the absence of Rhea Ripley.

