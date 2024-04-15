Dominik Mysterio reveals original plan for his championship run

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated heel characters in WWE. The Judgment Day member recently opened up on his run as the NXT North American Champion.

The 27-year-old defeated Wes Lee in July 2023 to win the North American Championship. He lost the title to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy in September before winning it back after three days. Dragon Lee ended "Dirty" Dom's second title run at NXT Deadline in December last year.

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Podcast, Dominik Mysterio shed light on his experience going to NXT after having competed on the main roster since his debut:

"It’s honestly kind of crazy. I don’t know how, but I managed to skip that whole thing that they do, that whole beginning part, and I was very blessed for that. To be able to do my career a little bit differently than everybody else. Because everyone starts now in NXT and moves up. I started on the main roster and then came down to NXT and stayed down there for a while, so for me, that felt like my career was already so much different than everybody else’s, and that just made it way more different. And, like, it stood out for me because like you said, I went down there to work with the younger talent but some of them are older than me," said Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio further reflected on his run as the NXT North American Champion, stating that he believes the original plan was not to keep the title on him for as long as they did. He also stated that he was proud of the work he put forth on WWE's developmental brand:

"To be able to go in there and mentor them, as weird as that sounds, it’s just cool man. I’m glad that Shawn Michaels was able to give me that trust to go down there and work with them for as long as I did. Because I’m pretty sure I wasn’t supposed to have that NXT North American Championship for that long. But I wasn’t gonna give it up. I feel like I had some of my best work down there, so I’m really proud of the work I did in NXT." [H/T: Ringside News]

Dominik Mysterio is set to face Andrade on RAW

Ever since Andrade returned to WWE, Dominik Mysterio has tried to recruit the former United States Champion to The Judgment Day. The former AEW star, however, joined forces with Rey Mysterio against Santos Escobar and "Dirty Dom" and defeated them at WrestleMania XL.

Seeking revenge on the 34-year-old, Mysterio is set to lock horns with Andrade on the upcoming edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see if other members of The Judgment Day or the LWO make their presence felt during the match.

