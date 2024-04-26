Judgment Day member set to undergo surgery after "freak accident" on RAW; WWE's plans for him - Reports

All is not well with The Judgment Day following the past few episodes of WWE RAW. While we have an idea about Rhea Ripley's injury, not much had been said about Dominik Mysterio.

The former NXT North American Champion is injured as well. His arm was in a sling on WWE RAW, with various reports confirming his injury is legitimate. Mysterio seemingly got injured during his match with Andrade on the April 15 episode of the Monday night show.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it was described as a "freak accident." He further wrote that Dominik Mysterio will be undergoing Tommy John surgery, an elbow operation that repairs the UCL.

The recovery time is at least nine months for baseball pitchers, although it will likely be shorter than that for the Judgment Day member. WWE is currently planning to keep him on television despite the injury.

"[Dominik Mysterio] will be undergoing Tommy John surgery on his elbow which for a baseball pitcher means at least nine months out. Since he doesn’t have to throw pitches hard, his recovery time would probably be a little shorter. As of right now, the plan would be to keep him as a television character while recovering," wrote Dave Meltzer.

The Judgment Day might be crumbling on WWE RAW

A possible reason why Dominik Mysterio might stay on-screen despite his injury might be the upcoming Judgment Day break-up angle. There is a lot of tension between the members following Rhea Ripley's temporary exit, with Damian Priest assuming the role of the group's leader.

The World Heavyweight Champion hasn't treated Mysterio, JD McDonagh, or Finn Balor well at all, which could lead to the end of The Judgment Day. Meanwhile, Dirty Dom might get involved with Liv Morgan, after the two had a face-to-face on WWE RAW this week.

A potential romance between the two could lead to a break-up between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. The second-generation star isn't required to wrestle in this storyline, so it can still go ahead to further the feud between Mami and Morgan.

How much longer will WWE keep The Judgment Day together amid their recent tension? Leave your predictions in the comments section!