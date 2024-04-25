Recent tease, major Draft change & more - 4 signs The Judgment Day will split during Rhea Ripley's WWE absence

The Judgment Day dominated WWE last year but given Rhea Ripley's recent injury, it seems that their days as a unit could now be numbered.

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Damian Priest and JD McDonagh's tense interactions, as well as JD's comments after the show seemingly pointing to a split.

The following list looks at four signs that The Judgment Day could be set to split in Rhea Ripley's absence.

#4. Who is the leader of The Judgment Day?

Rhea Ripley was seen as the leader of The Judgment Day and someone that all members were happy to answer to. Ripley's injury has led to questions about who now becomes the leader and it seems that power could have gone to Damian Priest's head.

Priest and JD McDonagh have had their issues in the past and they seem to have raised their head now that Rhea Ripley isn't there to step in and settle their issues.

#3. JD McDonagh's recent tweet

JD McDonagh has taken a lot of abuse thrown his way since being added to Judgment Day and while Finn Balor is his best friend and has had his back over the past few months, his absence on RAW was noted.

Damian Priest wasn't happy that JD's interference went wrong in the opening segment and then that he had to make the save for the tag team match later in the night. McDonagh sent out a tweet after their altercation on RAW and it seems that he could be teasing walking away from the group.

#2. Damian Priest's comments on WWE RAW

Damian Priest has only been the World Heavyweight Champion for a few weeks, but it seems that he has managed to make quite an impact. He was forced to clean up Judgment Day's mess this week on RAW and made it clear that the group needed him much more than he needed them.

This was quite an outburst from the champion and it could hint that he is the one who could be walking away from the group in the near future.

#1. Damian Priest can't be drafted

It was announced this week on The Bump that the rules for the WWE Draft were that champions were protected and would remain on their brand. The only champions who can be moved are the Women's Tag Team Champions, which means that Damian Priest is set to remain on RAW.

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio are all eligible to be drafted and it seems that they could all be separated as well. This would be a huge deal if the group was split across two brands when Rhea Ripley returns.