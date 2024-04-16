Update on Rhea Ripley's injury - Reports

A new report has come to light on Rhea Ripley's injury and when can we expect to see Mami back in action.

The Judgment Day member had to vacate the Women's World Championship on the latest episode of WWE RAW after suffering an injury. Rhea was involved in a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan last week during which she allegedly hurt her shoulder. The duo also came face-to-face on RAW but were stopped from hurting each other by multiple security guards. Moreover, a new Women's World Champion will be crowned on the red brand next Monday.

Providing an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Rhea Ripley suffered an AC Joint sprain when she was thrown into the wall during the brawl with Liv Morgan. Meltzer also noted that Mami was expected to be out for three to four months and could be back in time for the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event.

Expand Tweet

All eyes will be on the upcoming episode of RAW as fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be crowned the new Women's World Champion.

Former WWE head writer proposed an alternative ending to Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan segment on RAW

Liv Morgan seemingly turned heel on the latest episode of RAW as she mocked Rhea Ripley after the latter suffered an injury and had to vacate the Women's World Championship. While the duo did not exchange blows during the segment, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Liv attacking Ripley's shoulder with a chair would have been a good way to cement her heel turn.

"Bro, you know the gimmick? Put the other shoulder in the folding chair and come off the top rope. You want to put heat on her, put heat on her. This is what I don’t understand about Triple H, Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman, and all these people who know everything about wrestling. We’re not gonna see Rhea Ripley for months and you want to get heat on Liv and you’re not gonna do it that way?" Vince Russo said.

The Eradicator held the Women's World Championship for 380 days and defended it against a multitude of other female stars. Mami's most recent title defense came at WrestleMania XL, where she defeated Becky Lynch to retain the gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback