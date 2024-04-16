29-year-old star injuring Rhea Ripley's shoulder with a chair on WWE RAW would've been a good idea, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley vacated the Women's World Championship during the latest edition of WWE RAW after suffering a shoulder injury. While Mami went out in a dominant fashion as she was held back by multiple guards, Vince Russo believes Liv Morgan should have laid her out to cement her heel turn.

Liv Morgan has been looking for revenge against Rhea Ripley ever since the latter put her on the shelf a few months back. She attacked The Judgment Day member backstage on RAW last week, during which Mami seemingly suffered an actual shoulder injury and had to relinquish the title. Morgan took credit for the same on WWE RAW as she came face-to-face with The Nightmare. However, the duo were stopped from trading blows by multiple security guards.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo stated that Liv Morgan should have targeted Mami's shoulder with a chair as it would have put the heat on her.

"Bro, you know the gimmick? Put the other shoulder in the folding chair and come off the top rope. You want to put heat on her, put heat on her. This is what I don’t understand about Triple H, Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman, and all these people who know everything about wrestling. We’re not gonna see Rhea Ripley for months and you want to get heat on Liv and you’re not gonna do it that way?" [From 18:27 onwards]

A new Women's World Champion will be crowned on WWE RAW next week. However, it is still unclear who will compete for the title. It is also not clear when The Nightmare will be cleared for in-ring action following the injury.

