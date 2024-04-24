4 signs Liv Morgan will replace Rhea Ripley as Dominik Mysterio's Mami in WWE

One of the most popular couples in modern WWE history involve two members of The Judgment Day. These two stars, of course, are Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The pair have been together on-screen for the better part of the last two years.

The duo have been borderline inseparable, as generally if one appears on a program, so does the other. With that being said, things sadly took a turn negatively recently, thanks to Rhea Ripley getting injured. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day will seemingly be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Some fans assumed Dirty Dom would be heartbroken thanks to Rhea's absence, and while that may be the case, a new theory has emerged. Many fans are now under the impression that Dominik will replace Rhea with a new Mami: Liv Morgan.

Trending

There is no confirmation that Triple H and company officials will take this direction, but there are several signs pointing to the move being possible. This article will take a look at these signs so fans can decide for themselves if they think Mysterio truly would replace Ripley with her rival.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Below are four signs Liv Morgan will replace Rhea Ripley as Dominik Mysterio's Mami in WWE.

#4. Liv Morgan has threatened to take everything from Rhea Ripley

Expand Tweet

The first sign that Liv Morgan could make Dominik Mysterio her new partner comes from words The Miracle Kid has said herself. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has repeatedly told Rhea that she will take "everything" from her.

This could naturally mean a lot of things. Given that Liv injured Rhea Ripley and made her vacate her Women's World Championship, one could assume it meant taking time off of her career. It could also mean the WWE championship belt itself.

It could very well mean more, however. If Liv truly means she wants to take everything from her rival, stealing her boyfriend Dominik Mysterio would be the ultimate low blow. If Liv is taking a sinister turn, she may very well go that far.

#3. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan had a backstage segment

Expand Tweet

WWE Monday Night RAW was a big night. In an unfortunate reveal, Dominik Mysterio wore a sling. It turns out that another The Judgment Day member is injured. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan was the runner up in the Women's World Championship Battle Royal that was ultimately won by Becky Lynch.

Another notable, albeit brief, moment took place with both performers. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan came face-to-face during a backstage segment. No real words were exchanged, but there was some kind of tension between them.

It isn't clear if the tension was romantic in nature or adversarial, but either way, it could be a sign of things to come. The segment got fans talking and many think a budding romance between the two could be on the way soon.

#2. Rhea had been growing frustrated with The Judgment Day anyway

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley is a star. She is arguably the most popular female performer in WWE and rose to the top alongside The Judgment Day faction. In fact, she has arguably been both the leader and the face of the stable for almost two years now.

While she was a crucial part of The Judgment Day, there were certainly cracks within the group. Specifically, she has been distancing herself from them on-screen. Rhea routinely gets cheers from the WWE audience which also separates her from the group.

Perhaps most notable, Rhea has engaged in numerous arguments with the stable in recent months. She wasn't even told about Dom working with Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma. These cracks and the tension with Rhea and The Judgment Day could mean Dirty Dom might look to replace her. Who better than Liv?

#1. WWE might want to have Dominik Mysterio in a major story while injured

Expand Tweet

As noted, some unfortunate news was revealed during WWE Monday Night RAW. Dominik Mysterio revealed he suffered some kind of injury and wore a sling. As a result of the injury, SmackDown's Santos Escobar was JD McDonagh's partner against Andrade and Ricochet instead of Dirty Dom.

This makes two of the members of The Judgment Day injured currently. Rhea is clearly being kept off of television for the time period, but Dominik's injury may be less severe since he's still appearing on WWE programming.

If it is indeed less serious, but he can't compete, Triple H and company officials would likely want to still find an important role for him. Dominik being kept on television despite being hurt points to his role in a key story and that may very well be replacing Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan as his new Mami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback