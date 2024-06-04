Rey Mysterio gets help from massive 385-pound star on WWE RAW; Judgment Day scared away

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio got some help from a massive 385-pound star tonight on RAW. Together, they scared away The Judgment Day. The star who helped Rey is Braun Strowman.

Strowman is one of the most towering superstars in WWE history. He made a name for himself due to his incredible feats of strength. Earlier in his career, he would topple over trucks and pull down scaffolding, which helped him get over.

The Monster of all Monsters recently suffered an injury that kept him away from the ring for several months. He returned a couple of weeks ago, and since then, he has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day. Damian Priest even warned him against getting involved in their business.

However, Strowman didn't listen and still inserted himself into their business. Last week, he chased Carlito throughout the arena and attacked Dominik Mysterio during the main event, thereby costing Becky Lynch her match against Liv Morgan. Tonight on RAW, Finn Balor squared off against Dragon Lee. The match was going in Lee's favor when Carlito came out and interrupted him. This distraction allowed Balor to pick up the win.

However, Carlito and Balor continued to assault Lee after the match. Braun Strowman's music played, and he came out with Rey Mysterio. The 385-pound star single-handedly took out Carlito, Balor, and JD McDonagh and sent them running away.

It looks like Strowman is still not going to leave The Judgment Day alone, as he keeps getting involved in their business.

