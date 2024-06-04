Jey Uso has major plan for 2024; reveals what's next

Jey Uso just addressed his future on WWE RAW. He revealed what's next for him.

Uso has proven himself to be a more than capable singles star during his time in the Bloodline. Even when feuding with his brothers, Jey surprised everyone by pinning Roman Reigns. After leaving the Bloodline, he became one of the most popular stars on the RAW roster.

Jey has also been involved in major storylines and won the tag titles briefly, along with Cody Rhodes. He also performed quite well in the King of the Ring tournament. However, he came up short against Gunther in the semifinals.

Trending

Tonight on WWE RAW, Jey addressed the crowd. He started by saying how difficult the past year has been because of his fight against his family. He also mentioned that he kept going because he knew he could be on his own, which helped him transition from the Right-Hand Man to the Main Event Jey Uso.

Jey also thanked the fans for their support. He said he needed to deliver for his fans by climbing the ladder and capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will be able to keep his word and become Mr. Money in the Bank this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback