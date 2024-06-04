Damian Priest is now 3-2 against WWE legend after win in RAW main event

Damian Priest continued his momentum with a big win over a WWE legend. In their first match in over a year, Priest officially picked up the win to go 3-2 against the Hall of Famer.

This week on RAW, Damian Priest's orders to The Judgment Day were simple - to solve the Braun Strowman problem. After Carlito was crushed by Strowman and Liv Morgan prevented him from beating down Dominik Mysterio, the Monster of All Monsters saw the numbers game catch up to him and was finally taken out.

In the main event, LWO leader Rey Mysterio looked to make a statement against the entire Judgment Day but fell short to the World Heavyweight Champion after an incredible effort. Counting televised matches, Damian Priest is now 3-2 against the WWE Hall of Famer. Counting live events, Mysterio leads with four wins to Priest's three victories.

Trending

Expand Tweet

After the match, Drew McIntyre came out and took out The Judgment Day, but Priest made a statement by sending him through a table.

Overall, it was a great night for The Judgment Day, who have been running Monday Night RAW for quite a while now.

Expand Tweet

Props must be given to Rey Mysterio, who continues to show no signs of aging whatsoever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback