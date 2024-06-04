Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill confronted by top tag team; impromptu title match announced on WWE RAW 

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jun 04, 2024 02:46 GMT
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are current Women's Tag Team Champions (Image source: WWE's website)

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were confronted by a top team on the latest edition of WWE RAW. This led to an impromptu title match between them.

Belair and Cargill first formed a tag team to fight off Damage CTRL. However, they stuck together after realizing their potential as a tag team. Together, they captured the Women's Tag Team Championship after defeating The Kabuki Warriors at Backlash and continued to dominate as tag champs.

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler were next in line to challenge The EST and Cargill after winning the No.1 contenders match on RAW. The challengers invited the champions to show up on RAW. Belair and Cargill, who were not known to back down, showed up on the red brand and even called out Stark and Baszler.

Zoey Stark accused the champions of trying to duck and dodge them, while Belair denied those accusations. Cargill then challenged them to a match, and both teams seemed ready to go. Adam Pearce came out and made the match official after asking the fans if they wanted to see it.

After some back-and-forth, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill fended off Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler and retained their titles.

Fetching more content...




हिन्दी