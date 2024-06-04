Damian Priest gives 45-year-old WWE star a chance to join Judgment Day; assigns him important mission

Judgment Day’s dominance on WWE is slipping day by day. Since Rhea Ripley left on an injury hiatus, things haven’t looked too good for the heel faction. Notably, a 45-year-old superstar is trying to join the group to increase its strength.

Carlito has been interfering in Judgment Day matches, providing them with several game-changing moments. In the June 3, 2024, episode of RAW, he tripped his former teammate Dragon Lee from the top rope to give Finn Balor an advantage.

While Balor capitalized and won the match, they couldn’t freely punish Lee as Braun Strowman foiled their plans again. As Judgment Day's current leader, Damian Priest decided to take care of the Monster of All Monster problem. However, instead of dealing with Strowman, the WWE Heavyweight Champion delegated the task to Carlito.

Priest asked The Bad Apple to talk to Adam Pearce about putting him in a match with Braun Strowman. The 45-year-old looked visibly distressed, but R-Truth came to his side. He told him that running with The Judgment Day was like riding a roller coaster. They kick you when you’re down, and they kick you when you’re up.

This advice by the WWE RAW Tag Team Champ didn’t help Carlito much, as Braun Strowman defeated him quickly. However, Judgment Day did get the better of him, as help from Dominik Mysterio enabled JD McDonagh to neutralize Strowman.

It would be interesting to see if this would qualify Carlito to officially become a member of the team in Damian Priest's eyes.

