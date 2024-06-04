Several surprising WWE Superstars received praise for their work on RAW

Storyline development is the trick of the trade that is being followed by WWE of late, as evident once again this week on Monday Night RAW. While the in-ring action was largely forgettable, many of the company's talents got screen time and important angles got space to be fleshed out. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, however, got enough TV time and seemingly earned the respect. The bout was easily the best match of the night.

Per Fightful Select, both of them received a ton of praise from officials for their performances. Kaiser even managed to score arguably the biggest win of his career over a former multi-time WWE Champion and accomplished veteran of the industry.

Another segment that was noted by the higher-ups was the one featuring Bron Breakker and RAW general manager Adam Pearce. Breakker appears to be the out-of-control WWE Superstar. The former NXT Champion took out Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov last week during their one-on-one contest. The One and Only insisted that Pearce books Breakker against him this week. Bron is scheduled to step into the ring against Ilja Dragunov next.

Timing issues that affected last week's show-closing cliffhanger were also reportedly kept in check this week so that nothing planned for the show happens after it goes off the air.

Chad Gable will challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in less than two weeks

Perhaps the biggest news coming out of RAW that does not involve Liv Morgan and "Dirty" Dom is Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable getting booked for Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The one-on-one title contest is a long time coming, as Gable's issues with Zayn have been the focal point of the latter's reign even before it commenced at The Show of Shows in April.

Fightful Select reported that Master Gable has not renewed his WWE contract just yet, which is set to expire this week. But considering he has been booked for next week's premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland, it's a no-brainer that the company expects him to sign a new contract.

The Alpha Academy leader's heel turn post-WrestleMania has worked wonders for him. Whether this ultimately leads to his first singles title win in the sports entertainment giant bears watching.