Samantha Irvin reacts to Liv Morgan saying she "liked" kissing Dominik Mysterio, references Rhea Ripley

Following the latest episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan claimed she "liked" kissing Dominik Mysterio. Following Morgan's first successful defense of the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch on the red brand, she kissed The Judgment Day member.

Morgan became the Women's World Champion at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. She dethroned Becky Lynch to win the coveted title, marking only her second-ever singles title accomplishment in the Stamford-based company.

Following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Liv made a bold claim on social media. Her recent Instagram post caught the attention of Samantha Irvin, who referenced Rhea Ripley while reacting to Morgan claiming she "liked" kissing Dirty Dom.

Trending

"He was crowding Mami lowkey tbh," Samantha Irvin commented.

Check out a screengrab of Samantha Irvin's comment on Liv Morgan's Instagram post below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for the current Women's World Champion remains to be seen.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo wants Liv Morgan to get rid of her fake heel laugh

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has pointed out the one issue he has with Liv Morgan and her current on-screen character.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that the reigning Women's World Champion needed to get rid of her "fake heel" laugh.

"First of all, she's gotta lose that fake heel laugh. It's so phony, and it's so bad. I just don't know...they're in Pennsylvania tonight. Why am I sitting here in Colorado giving this girl directions when you've got 80,000 producers there that should be giving her the same direction? The fake, phony heel laugh is absolutely ridiculous," Vince Russo said.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan tried to seduce Dominik Mysterio only for Finn Balor to intervene and prevent her from doing so.

Later on during the show, Morgan saved Dirty Dom from Braun Strowman and allowed The Judgment Day to capitalize on the situation. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito attacked the former Universal Champion after his victory over The Caribbean Bad Apple.

It remains to be seen how the storyline between Morgan and Dominik will unfold in the coming months, especially upon the return of Rhea Ripley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback