Liv Morgan needs to stop "ridiculous" aspect of current gimmick, feels former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Liv Morgan's current gimmick. Liv has become a formidable force on the RAW roster after taking down Becky Lynch and becoming the Women's World Champion.

The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour has been going strong. She first injured Rhea Ripley, forcing her to vacate the Women's World Championship. She then strengthened her hold on the title after taking down Becky, first at King and Queen of the Ring and in a Steel Cage match last week on RAW.

This week on RAW, Liv Morgan spoke about how she neutralized the two most dominant women on the roster. On the show, she even tried to seduce Dominik Mysterio when the latter came out to confront her, leading to an awkward moment.

On Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Liv needed to get rid of her fake heel laugh. He felt that the WWE producers should have advised her to stop doing it. The former writer mentioned that it was ridiculous and didn't add to her gimmick.

"First of all, she's gotta lose that fake heel laugh. It's so phony, and it's so bad. I just don't know... they're in Pennsylvania tonight. Why am I sitting here in Colorado giving this girl directions when you've got 80,000 producers there that should be giving her the same direction? The fake, phony heel laugh is absolutely ridiculous," Russo said. [From 5:10 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops in the coming weeks.

