Bron Breakker reportedly forced production change at WWE RAW

WWE RAW drafted Bron Breakker last month and the second-generation star has terrorized the brand since then, especially following what he considered a snub at the King of the Ring tournament. The rising star pulled off another big post-suspension angle this week, and now there are reports of one very impressive piece of information from backstage.

The star, whose father is WWE legend Rick Steiner, defeated Kale Dixon last week but was then suspended by Adam Pearce after destroying Dixon post-match and attacking Ricochet backstage. Despite the storyline suspension, Breakker returned this week and leveled Ricochet with a Spear right before he was to pin Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon tried to fight back but he was also taken out with a Spear. The RAW General Manager proceeded to lash out at Bron, and today, he announced further punishment for the former two-time NXT Champion.

Dragunov vs. Ricochet and the post-match angle were produced by Shawn Daivari, according to Fightful Select. Sources report that Breakker's impressive speed surprised some of the WWE production workers as they had to quickly change angles to keep him hidden on the Spear to Ricochet.

Last week's match and angle with Breakker was produced by Chris Park. It remains to be seen where WWE is headed with Breakker, Dragunov, and Ricochet, but footage of Dragunov collapsing in pain was released earlier.

WWE legend on Bron Breakker going for the World Heavyweight Championship

Bron Breakker ran through the competition with ease on WWE NXT, and is now doing the same with the RAW roster.

WWE is now billing Breakker as the most dangerous man on RAW following last week's win over Kale Dixon, and attack on Ricochet, plus this week's attack on Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov.

Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca suggested a feud between Breakker and Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship, but co-host Bully Ray dismissed the idea as he thinks it's too soon for the former NXT Champion.

"Nah, way too soon. You don't throw a guy into the World Heavyweight Championship picture. There are very few and far between Goldbergs of the world. It worked with Goldberg. I gotta tell you, it could've worked with Wardlow also in AEW. But, hopefully, with Bron, it's a classic case of a slow build and turn him into a monster. Most of the time when WWE handles a talent correctly, that's what's involved. Slow and steady wins the race. Very rarely does anything happen overnight," Bully Ray said.

Before his call-up this year, Breakker won all 4 of his televised main roster matches in 2022 and 2023. Besides the Royal Rumble earlier this year, Breakker is still undefeated on the main roster, with wins over Dante Chen, Xyon Quinn, Cameron Grimes, Cedric Alexander, and Kale Dixon.

