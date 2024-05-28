Backstage footage of WWE star collapsing in pain after RAW

Monday's WWE RAW episode featured fallout from King and Queen of the Ring, plus some build to Clash at the Castle. With the 2024 Draft taking place just under one month ago, many Superstars are still working to stake their claims and establish their spot on the red brand roster. One brewing RAW rivalry is the perfect example of this.

Bron Breakker was suspended last week after destroying Ricochet and Kale Dixon. The inaugural Speed Champion demanded a match with Breakker on last night's show, but Adam Pearce said he was at home due to suspension. Ilja Dragunov came in and had words with Ricochet, which led to the RAW General Manager booking their second match. The One & Only was about to get the pin on The Mad Dragon when Big Poppa Breakker leveled Ricochet with a Spear. Dragunov tried to fight back but he took a Spear as well, and the match ended in a No Contest.

RAW officials ran down and Pearce lashed out at the 26-year-old, and continued ranting backstage until Breakker stormed off. As seen below, the company released behind-the-scenes footage of Dragunov stumbling around backstage. The 30-year-old goes down clutching his ribs and gasping for air.

"This is what happens when you’re speared by @bronbreakkerwwe [flushed face emoji] [eyes emoji] #WWERaw," WWE wrote as the caption.

Dragunov defeated Ricochet in their first match on May 6, which went almost 17 minutes. Dragunov and Breakker also have a history together. Bron retained the NXT Championship over Ilja and JD McDonagh at Halloween Havoc 2022, but then lost a 14-minute singles bout to Dragunov on the June 11, 2023 episode.

Bron Breakker undefeated on the WWE main roster

Bron Breakker was called up to the main roster in the 2024 Draft and he immediately began being pushed as a dominant talent. Following this week's attack on Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov, WWE declared Breakker to be the most dangerous man on the show.

Before his call-up, Breakker won all 4 of his televised main roster wins - teaming with Tommaso Ciampa to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on RAW, beating Ziggler for the NXT Championship on RAW, defeating Akira Tozawa on Main Event, and Odyssey Jones at Superstar Spectacle.

After participating in the 2024 Royal Rumble, Breakker defeated Dante Chen, Xyon Quinn, and Cameron Grimes on SmackDown. He defeated Cedric Alexander on the night he was drafted to RAW, then destroyed Kale Dixon on the May 20 episode of the red brand.

Bron's last televised loss came on the April 9 NXT show, where he and Baron Corbin dropped the NXT Tag Team Championship to Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

