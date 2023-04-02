Bron Breakker has been the focal point of NXT ever since the 2.0 version of the brand was established two years ago. He quickly stormed his way to the top, ultimately besting Tomasso Ciampa for the NXT Championship.

After trading the belt with Dolph Ziggler last year, Breakker ran through challenges from Apollo Crews, JD McDonagh, Tyler Bate, and others. It was only a matter of time before he crossed paths with another top star of NXT, Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes defeated Breakker in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver to become the new NXT Champion over WrestleMania weekend.

Big debuts are usually a staple of the post-WrestleMania RAW and SmackDown. We often see former WWE performers return, like Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. These episodes also see the main-roster debut from NXT stars ready to make the leap.

With Breakker being toppled off his spot atop NXT, could he be bound for the main roster? It might happen as soon as Monday or after the next NXT event, Battleground. Whenever he makes the jump, here are four directions for Bron Breakker on the main roster.

#4. He forms a tag team with a current singles star

Forming a tag team could help both Moss and Bron Breakker.

While this might not be as likely as some of the other options, it's still a possibility. There are a few singles stars who could benefit from a tag team. Rick Boogs is building a strange partnership with Elias. That could change if Elias gets tired of Boogs' silliness.

Madcap Moss has delivered in the ring but has been in limbo for the last few months. He could benefit from forming a powerhouse tag team with someone like Bron Breakker.

Breakker's father and uncle started their careers as tag team stars and he might want to win tag team gold at some point. He has the talent to do whatever he wants, and forming a duo with another star could get his main-roster career going.

#3 He is slowly built up toward a mid-card title

Gunther has dominated as the Intercontinental Champion.

The mid-card title scenes on both RAW and SmackDown have been built up brilliantly by Triple H. Gunther is the longest-reigning modern Intercontinental Champion while Austin Theory is a big player for the future.

Bron Breakker faced both men in NXT before they joined the main roster. If Gunther keeps the title past WrestleMania, he'll need more challengers. Breakker is a physical threat just like Drew McIntyre and Sheamus and would certainly be a credible challenger.

The same can be said for Theory on RAW. If they stay on their respective brands, it would be a believable program to get Breakker going on the main roster. Pushing new stars slowly to mid-card gold is usually a tactic for a new, debuting performer.

#2 Bron Breakker turns into a monster heel

One thing behind Breakker's title feud with Carmelo Hayes was the relationship with the crowd. Since Bron Breakker was essentially booked as the Roman Reigns of NXT, some fans started to turn on the face Champion.

Even after fighting Hayes and losing due to some outside interference, Breakker remained even-keeled. If he debuts on the main roster soon, it could be beneficial to turn him into a monster heel.

He can blame the fans for turning on him after he carried the NXT brand for over two years. Breakker has an explosive moveset that can work either side of the aisle. He hasn't tried being a heel yet, so that change could set him up for success on the main roster.

#1 He's instantly pushed to the main event

One constant of WWE under Vince McMahon has been a heavily pushed face star who is always a presence in the title scene. It started with Hulk Hogan, moved to John Cena and then Roman Reigns.

If Reigns is going to take some much-needed time off after the Show of Shows, there will be a slight void. Cody Rhodes is already a star, but pushing a younger, energetic performer will likely happen over the next two years.

Reigns' own push to the main event was a slow burn with much success along the way. He eventually joined the main event scene in 2015. Bron Breakker's NXT debut started with an immediate win over established star LA Knight.

He then won the NXT title a few short months later. Breakker could make a huge impact with a big push right out of the gate. It wouldn't be the first time but could make him a major player upon a main-roster debut.

