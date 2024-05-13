Randy Orton shares surprising opinion on rising WWE Superstars

Rising WWE Superstars have a significant source of advice as the locker rooms are full of veteran stars and future Hall of Famers. Randy Orton is one of those long-term grapplers, and now he's just revealed his honest opinion on three top talents.

The Viper has more than 24 years of experience in the business and was trained by names like Fit Finlay and Bob Orton Jr. He has 20 title wins in WWE, which made him the 17th Triple Crown Champion and 10th Grand Slam Champion. It's safe to say Orton knows the sport inside out and knows what makes a good wrestler. He has just made interesting comments on another son of a pro wrestling legend — Bron Breakker — along with the WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under.

The star has never shared the ring with The Apex Predator, but Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been a thorn in Orton's side for months. After having massive praise for The Unproven One, Randy also revealed to Adam's Apple that he's a fan of Breakker and Waller.

"I’m a fan of Bron Breakker. I’ve been a fan of Austin Theory. I think Grayson Waller is great. There’s a lot of guys in NXT that I’m not necessarily aware of, but when I was down there, getting ready to get back on the road last fall, I saw a lot of great talent down there, guys and girls. As far as the one particular person, that’s a tough question," Randy Orton said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Orton has previously been in action against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. It remains to be seen whether he will go up against Bron Breakker soon.

WWE King of the Ring tournament will see Randy Orton against another budding superstar

The first-round tournament matches for the King and Queen of the Ring will continue on RAW as the line-up has been confirmed. The tournaments will then continue on Friday's SmackDown.

Randy Orton will continue his impressive momentum when he goes up against the up-and-coming Carmelo Hayes. Orton or Hayes vs. Knight or Tonga will then take place in the semifinals on the May 24 go-home show.

Randy Orton will fancy his chances of making it to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. However, Carmelo Hayes will prove to be a difficult hurdle for the veteran. The star is immensely talented and has shown great capability in the ring. It remains to be seen how the match will pan out.

