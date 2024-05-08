"He's way more mature than I was" - Randy Orton names current WWE champion as the next breakout star

Randy Orton's WWE career has had several ups and downs in the past two decades. The Viper recently named a current champion as the next breakout star of the promotion.

Randy Orton faced new stars and challenges in the promotion after he returned from a career-threatening injury. The Apex Predator locked horns and shared the ring with different stars on Friday Night SmackDown, including one-half of the current WWE Tag Team Champion, Austin Theory.

Speaking on Adam's Apple, the interviewer asked the third-generation superstar who would be the next breakout star in the promotion. During their conversation, Orton praised several stars from the developmental brand, including Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller, but picked Austin Theory in particular.

"My eyes are on Austin Theory, and I think, not only from a talent standpoint, you know he's got a great look. He's gotten better and better on the mic. The more opportunities he has, I think, the more he'll thrive. I've talked to the guy, and he's on the level. When I was his age, I was nothing like him. He's way more mature than I was. I think he's got the world by the b*lls, man! He's making the right decisions; he's taking care of himself; he knows where his priorities should be, and he's being the best that he could be with WWE!" said Orton. (From 7:34 to 8:10)

2-time WWE champion offered help to Randy Orton and Kevin Owens against The Bloodline

Randy Orton has been feuding with The Bloodline for years, as the faction took months from the star's career after The Viper and Matt Riddle lost a unification match against The Usos.

Later, the former world champion joined Friday Night SmackDown and feuded with The Bloodline for a while before going after the group's new version. After aiding Kevin Owens, the two faced Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in France.

After Tanga Loa's debut at WWE Backlash France, things got interesting for The Bloodline. Meanwhile, former United States and NXT Tag Team Champion Baron Corbin offered help against the heel faction.

"Yo, KO [Kevin Owens] and @randyorton, let me know if you need back up next week. I think I'm free," wrote Corbin.

It will be interesting to see how Orton and Owens will respond to the growing numbers in the coming week.

