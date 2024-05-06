39-year-old WWE Superstar offers to help Randy Orton and Kevin Owens against The Bloodline

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens need a third man in their feud against The Bloodline. WWE star Baron Corbin has offered to step up to the plate against and join forces with R-KO.

At WWE Backlash France, Orton and Owens lost a tag team match to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. The closing moments of the match saw interference from the returning Tanga Loa, who joined The Bloodline.

On Instagram, Corbin offered to help Orton and Owens, next week on SmackDown. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was recently drafted to SmackDown after once again being called up from NXT.

"Yo KO and @randyorton let me know if you need back up next week. I think I'm free," wrote Corbin.

Check out a screengrab of Corbin's comment:

WWE star Carmelo Hayes praised Baron Corbin for taking him under his wing

Carmelo Hayes was among the many superstars who were called up to the main roster from NXT. The former NXT Champion was also drafted to SmackDown.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hayes expressed his gratitude to Corbin for taking him under his wing. He said:

"Actually, I appreciate Baron Corbin a lot. He's one of those guys that, he came in, you know, he took a lot of us younger guys under his wing in a way, and kind of just smartened us up on the game. There is a lot of stuff that we don't know on the other side, that we aren't privy to because we haven't got to experience that yet."

During his latest stint on NXT, Corbin won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Bron Breakker. The duo lost the titles to Axiom and Nathan Frazer before being called up to the main roster. Breakker joined RAW, meanwhile, Corbin was drafted to the blue brand.

The former WWE United States Champion also has a lot of history with Bloodline leader Roman Reigns having pinned him back in 2019.