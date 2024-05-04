Randy Orton left in awe as WWE Universe serenade him at Backlash France

WWE Backlash France opened up with a major pop as Randy Orton and Kevin Owens kicked off the event to face The Bloodline. Orton was visibly taken aback at the impressive performance of his theme song.

The Prizefighter first made his way out to a massive pop while paying tribute to a legendary faction, then The Viper came out to an even bigger ovation from the Lyon crowd. Michael Cole welcomed everyone and announced a sold-out crowd of 11,682, and it seemed like every single fan was singing Orton's legendary "Voices" theme song.

Backlash footage seen below shows Orton's reaction to the incredible greeting from the fans. The third-generation superstar stood with Owens for a minute before heading to the ring as the crowd continued to sing.

The loud crowd for Backlash is no surprise after WWE received an official noise level warning during SmackDown at the same venue last night, as revealed in detail by Triple H. Cole is using his Apple Watch to monitor decibel levels, and noted on commentary that he received a noise warning from the watch as soon as today's PLE began.

Orton and Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga was stopped early on and changed to a Street Fight after a brawl broke down before the match. The bout ended with a major shocker as Tanga Loa made his WWE debut and seemingly joined The Bloodline. We have full, ongoing Backlash France results here on Sportskeeda Wrestling.