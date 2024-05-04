Kevin Owens pays tribute to legendary faction at WWE Backlash

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton battled The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at WWE Backlash today in France. During the match, Owens paid tribute to a legendary faction before hitting a massive Frog Splash.

The atmosphere in France was electric for the first match of WWE Backlash, as the fans sang along to Randy Orton's theme song when he made his way to the ring.

At one point during the match, Kevin Owens got Tama Tonga set on a table outside of the ring. The Prizefighter got up on the ring apron for a Frog Splash but paused for a moment before hitting the move. He did Degeneration-X's famous crotch chop taunt before putting Tonga through the table.

The Bloodline has made some major changes following Roman Reign's loss to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL. Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE television since, and Solo Sikoa has assumed a leadership role in the group.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline has kicked Jimmy Uso out of the faction and replaced him with Tama Tonga. Sikoa refers to Tonga as his "MFT" and the new version of The Bloodline has been much more aggressive so far on SmackDown.

After a hard-fought Street Fight, The Bloodline walked away with the win thanks to a major assist by a debuting Tanga Loa.