Triple H shares more details on fans getting shocking health alerts ahead of WWE Backlash

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has a message for the fans as they wait in anticipation for Backlash this weekend in France.

The company's biggest stars are in Lyon, France, for the first of its several international premium live events this year. This week, SmackDown also emanated from the LDLC Arena in Lyon and was sold out.

Just a few hours before Backlash, Triple H took to his X/Twitter account to thank the French fanbase for supporting the company. The Game spoke about how fans attending SmackDown this week in France were getting alerts on their smartwatches and phones that the noise was too loud.

The King of Kings claimed it was great for WWE to get such a warm reception, and he was expecting more at Backlash this Saturday.

"We just needed to be in France, and the fanbase here is just ravenous for it. Took us a little bit but here we are. Last night was an example, and when you pack that many people into a building like this, with the design, you can tell it's going to be loud. People are getting alerts on their phones and their watches telling them that the decibel level is too high and they risk permanent hearing damage. That's a good sign for us!'' he said.

The former world champion added:

''I would imagine if they were excited last night, tonight for Backlash would be just off the charts. I think they're going to bring every bit of that excitement; they're going to bring that energy; they're gonna bring their chants; they're gonna bring their songs, and it's gonna be glorious!" [From 0:01 - 0:59]

Triple H earlier shared pictures of the warnings

The noise levels were at their highest as WWE was filming SmackDown for this week's broadcast. Several fans got alerts on their devices about the noise levels being too high.

Triple H shared a screenshot on Twitter of how the ravenous fans were blowing the roof off the place. The WWE CCO claimed it was a testament to the French fans' greatness.

LDLC Arena is expected to be packed to the rafters for Backlash this Saturday. Top stars from both brands such as Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill have been advertised for the show.