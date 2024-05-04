Triple H reveals that WWE received a formal warning for SmackDown in France

Triple H has disclosed that the company has received a formal warning during today's episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of Backlash 2024 tomorrow night.

This week's edition of SmackDown has already been taped in France and will air later tonight for most fans. Cody Rhodes cut a promo after the show and praised the crowd for their energy level and asked them to bring the noise to Backlash.

Triple H has now backed up Rhodes' words by revealing that the noise level of the WWE Universe had incurred an official warning. The King of Kings, however, quoted the band Motorhead and stated that the only way to feel the noise is when "it's good and loud."

"The @WWEUniverse in France literally received a warning about the noise level tonight at #SmackDown. @LDLC_Arena. Absolutely insane. Like @myMotorhead said... 'Only way to feel the noise is when it's good and loud,'" he wrote.

AJ Styles comments on working under Triple H in WWE

AJ Styles has shared his thoughts about working under Triple H in the company and noted that the 54-year-old genuinely cares about the stars in the locker room.

Cody Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at Backlash 2024 tomorrow night. In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, the veteran discussed what it was like working under Triple H's regime and shared that The Game is a smart human being and is easy to communicate with.

"He's [Triple H] smart and he really cares and that's what we need. We need someone who not only wants to put on a great product but cares about the people that is working for him and doing their best. Sometimes we hit a wall, we're not sure exactly what they [the company] want or what they want us to do, and just having that communication to say, 'Hey man, this is what I need.' and it just flips like that and you understand, you get it," he said. [From 15:10 - 15:32]

Vince McMahon resigned from the company ahead of Royal Rumble 2024. The company has continued to grow in popularity now that Triple H has taken over creative responsibilities for the promotion.

