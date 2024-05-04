Cody Rhodes delivers message after WWE SmackDown goes off the air

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has delivered a message following this week's edition of SmackDown. Tonight's show was taped earlier than usual in France ahead of WWE Backlash 2024.

The American Nightmare cut a promo following the final episode of SmackDown before Backlash and shared a heartfelt message to the fans in attendance.

He stated that he could not hear himself or AJ Styles during their segment because of the crowd's incredible energy and admitted that he loved it. Rhodes requested that the fans bring the same energy to WWE Backlash tomorrow and promised to give it everything he has in his title defense against The Phenomenal One.

"Please, I know you have seen me twice already. You've been wonderful. But I am going to give you everything I have left in my body tomorrow against AJ Styles. What I ask in return France, is you do the same and we do this together!," said Rhodes. [From 02:11 - 02:27]

You can check out Rhodes' full promo in the video below:

WWE veteran predicts RAW star will dethrone Cody Rhodes

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has disclosed that he is hoping to see Gunther be the one to dethrone Cody Rhodes. The Ring General had a historic reign as Intercontinental Champion before dropping the title to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes has gotten the better of Gunther during their brief encounters so far as he has eliminated the leader of Imperium from the past two Men's Royal Rumble matches.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Mantell said he wants to see Gunther be the one to take the title from Rhodes. He added that he is looking forward to a potential rivalry between Gunther and Roman Reigns down the line.

"I don't really like him as champion because I think Gunther will be the champion after about a year, and I think he will hold it for quite a while. I would like to see Gunther vs. Roman. I think they could almost do that now, except they don't need it; it would be rushing it. But they've got so many ways to go," said Mantell. [From 52:24 onwards]

Cody Rhodes has also recently noted that he feels like he is destined to face Gunther. Only time will tell when the two popular stars cross paths once again on WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback