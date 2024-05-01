Cody Rhodes claims he's destined to face major WWE RAW Superstar

Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he believes he is destined to face a WWE RAW star in a marquee match down the line. The 38-year-old defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

The American Nightmare departed All Elite Wrestling to return to the company at WrestleMania 38. He spent two years trying to win a world champion and finally achieved his goal at The Show of Shows last month.

Speaking on Spaces on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rhodes shared that he is destined to face Gunther in a singles match. The Ring General recently held the Intercontinental Championship for 666 days before dropping it to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.

"So I'll go ahead and say that Gunther is just out in the ether, and I do think that he and I are probably destined to clash at some point. That is something I really look forward to because here's why, and this is maybe a little inside baseball. Gunther is somebody that is really popular with the most hardcore wrestling fan," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes eliminated Gunther in the 2023 Royal Rumble to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. He also eliminated The Ring General during the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year on his way to winning the match for the second year in a row.

Former WWE manager predicts Gunther will dethrone Cody Rhodes

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently predicted that Gunther will be the one to put an end to Cody Rhodes' reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the former WWE manager claimed that Rhodes will likely be holding onto the title for a while.

The veteran suggested the leader of Imperium will be the one to take the title away from him. Mantell added that fans could then be treated to a rivalry between Roman Reigns and Gunther for the title down the line.

"I don't really like him as champion because I think Gunther will be the champion after about a year, and I think he will hold it for quite a while. I would like to see Gunther vs. Roman. I think they could almost do that now, except they don't need it; it would be rushing it. But they've got so many ways to go," said Mantell. [From 52:24 onwards]

Cody Rhodes will be defending the title against AJ Styles this weekend at WWE Backlash in France. It will be fascinating to see which veteran will walk out of the premium live event as champion this Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback