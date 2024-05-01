Cody Rhodes sends a three-word message to AJ Styles ahead of championship match at WWE Backlash

Cody Rhodes is on a collision course with AJ Styles. Ahead of their clash at WWE Backlash, Rhodes sent a three-word message to The Phenomenal One.

Following WrestleMania XL, Styles became the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He won a triple threat match and then defeated LA Knight in a 'Mania rematch to earn a shot at Rhodes' championship.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rhodes hyped his first-ever match against Styles. The American Nightmare sent out a three-word message:

"First Time Ever," wrote Rhodes.

On Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship, dethroning Roman Reigns and ending his historic 1,316-day title reign.

Cody Rhodes discussed the idea of potentially turning heel

Cody Rhodes is the biggest babyface in WWE today. However, during his tenure in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and on the independent circuit, Rhodes was a heel.

Speaking on Rosenberg Wrestling, Rhodes didn't rule out the possibility of a heel turn. However, he did mention that John Cena never turned heel throughout his illustrious career. Rhodes said:

"I think I'm lying if I say I don't think about it. The truth is that I'm so caught up in the connection that I've (...) I'm so invested in them [new generation of fans]. It's rare when I think outside of what about a version of me that's hated, that's disliked, and that's booed. I've certainly been booed before; [I've] been booed before heavily. I guess I think minimally about it. You never say never; John's [Cena] never happened, and I think rightfully so (...) With the time I've left contract-wise, I don't see it! But again, never say never! Absolutes are the worst thing in sports entertainment and pro-wrestling!''

Cody Rhodes is currently in his first reign as World Champion in WWE. He will aim to successfully retain his title against AJ Styles at the upcoming Backlash PLE.