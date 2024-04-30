"Never say never" - Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes breaks silence on potentially turning heel

There's been talk about the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' eventual heel turn after several legends and former stars recently spoke about it. The American Nightmare recently broke his silence on the issue.

Cody Rhodes became the ultimate babyface of the promotion after an epic victory over Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL. Fans and veterans of the industry have already discussed The American Nightmare's potential heel turn as he starts a new chapter in the company.

Speaking on Roseberg Wrestling, Rhodes was asked if he had any intentions of turning heel in the future. The 38-year-old stated that the chances of him exploring the darker side at this stage of his career were unlikely. However, the Undisputed WWE Champion kept the door open when he said, ''Never say never!

"I think I'm lying if I say I don't think about it. The truth is that I'm so caught up in the connection that I've (...) I'm so invested in them [new generation of fans]. It's rare when I think outside of what about a version of me that's hated, that's disliked, and that's booed. I've certainly been booed before; [I've] been booed before heavily. I guess I think minimally about it. You never say never; John's [Cena] never happened, and I think rightfully so (...) With the time I've left contract-wise, I don't see it! But again, never say never! Absolutes are the worst thing in sports entertainment and pro-wrestling!'' said The American Nightmare. (From 35:20 to 36:37)

Ex-WWE star on how Cody Rhodes could potentially turn heel as the champion

Cody Rhodes started a new chapter in WWE after winning the title from The Tribal Chief in Philadelphia during the two-night event. The newly crowned champion will defend his title against AJ Styles at Backlash France 2024.

Recently, former WWE Superstar Ryback pitched an idea for Cody's potential heel turn in the future. Speaking on Ryback TV, The Big Guy claimed The American Nightmare could be blindsided by success, and it could be the factor for a potential heel turn in the coming months.

"I guarantee you that he's [Cody Rhodes] probably already thought this through, him and Hunter. I think, though, that would be the long play for the next year. You do have him as the clean-cut babyface champion; see if the people slowly start turning on him and then ride out the merch sales as long as you can, everything being great, and then subtly start putting pieces in there and let that story start unfolding," he said. (From 3:00 to 3:30)

It will be interesting to see how Cody's character shapes up in the next few months.

