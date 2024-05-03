46-year-old veteran reflects on WWE's new era under Triple H regime

WWE is experiencing a significant shift under Triple H's creative control. Along with fans, a 46-year-old star has weighed in on the change in presentation, work environment, and product quality, with Paul Levesque leading the charge.

The name being discussed here is AJ Styles, who has been a two-time WWE World Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time United States Champion, and a one-time RAW Tag Team Champion.

The Phenomenal One suffered a massive upset at WrestleMania XL against LA Knight. However, he bounced back, earning an opportunity to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France on May 4, 2024.

Ahead of the premium live event, AJ Styles had a chat with SHAK Wrestling's Shakiel Mahjouri. The 46-year-old veteran was asked to share his experience on what it's like to work for WWE under The Game's new regime.

"He's [Triple H] smart and he really cares and that's what we need. We need someone who not only wants to put on a great product but cares about the people that is working for him and doing their best. Sometimes we hit a wall, we're not sure exactly what they [WWE] want or what they want us to do, and just having that communication to say, 'Hey man, this is what I need,' and it just flips like that and you understand, you get it," he said. [From 15:10 to 15:32]

Check out the full interview below:

AJ Styles further explains how Triple H is different from previous WWE leadership

During the same conversation, the former WWE Champion went on to discuss how, under the previous regime, several talents did not get a second chance to prove themselves before being fired.

However, according to The Phenomenal One, The King of Kings understands the learning curve and is willing to allow WWE Superstars to have a fresh start by probably spending time on the NXT brand.

"I can appreciate the fact that he cares about... because I've seen so much talent that definitely had the right to be in the WWE but we didn't give enough time to develop. Maybe I feel like we kind of ruined their lives to some degree because this is the peak of wrestling and we just said, 'You're not good enough, see ya!' I hate that, that's not true, mind you, but that's what we've said with doing what we do and I don't think Triple H is willing to do that without giving someone a chance," AJ Styles continued. [From 15:39 to 16:13]

The 46-year-old veteran recently revealed that he put himself under extreme conditions to prepare for his match against Cody Rhodes this Saturday. It remains to be seen if AJ Styles will be crowned as a new champion in Triple H's era.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit SHAK Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

