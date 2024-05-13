WWE's weekend non-televised live events wrapped with a special Mother's Day stop in Macon, Georgia tonight. Fans packed the Macon Centreplex Coliseum for King and Queen of the Ring matches, a Street Fight, Backlash: France rematches, and several title bouts.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis were at the show to monitor the KOTR and QOTR tournament matches. There were a few Mother's Day tributes, including one from Jade Cargill.

The show opened with Awesome Truth's R-Truth and The Miz retaining the World Tag Team Championship over JD McDonagh and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. The opening round of the 23rd King of the Ring Tournament then continued with Kofi Kingston defeating Rey Mysterio. Kofi will now face Gunther in a quarterfinal match on RAW.

Fans were treated to more championship tag team action next as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller of A-Town Down Under retained the Tag Team Championship over DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. A brutal Street Fight was then held with Liv Morgan defeating Nia Jax by slamming her through a table.

The first Backlash rematch of the night saw World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defeat the fan-favorite Jey Uso to retain. After an intermission, the opening round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament continued with Shayna Baszler defeating Maxxine Dupri, who was replacing the injured Zelina Vega. Baszler will now face IYO SKY in the quarterfinals on RAW.

Bayley was out next to continue the rivalry with her former faction Damage CTRL. The Role Model retained the Women's Championship over Kairi Sane after Dakota Kai interfered. This later led to Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill making the save and then joining Bayley to defeat Kai and Sane.

The main event saw Cody Rhodes come out to a huge pop from the crowd. The American Nightmare has strong ties to The Peach State and was born in Marietta, which is less than two hours from Macon. He retained the WWE Championship over AJ Styles in the second Backlash rematch of the night, and the main event to close the show.

A promotional graphic from the arena advertised the following superstars who did not appear: LA Knight, Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair.

Complete WWE Super Show Results

Courtesy of Lock's Results and @BlackhoodieJ, here are full results from the non-televised live event at the Macon Centreplex Coliseum in Macon, Georgia on Sunday, May 12:

WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Awesome Truth (The Miz, R-Truth) retained over The Judgment Day (JD McDonagh, Finn Balor) King of the Ring First Round: Kofi Kingston defeated Rey Mysterio WWE Tag Team Championship: A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller, Austin Theory) retained over DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa) Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Nia Jax by putting her through a table WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest retained over Jey Uso Intermission Queen of the Ring First Round: Shayna Baszler defeated Maxxine Dupri via submission WWE Women's Championship: Bayley retained over Kairi Sane via DQ due to interference by Dakota Kai. Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill made the save to set up the next match Bayley and Jade Cargill defeated Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane) WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes retained over AJ Styles

