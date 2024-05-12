Liv Morgan touts impressive stat over other WWE Superstars

The WWE women's division can be highly competitive these days. With top superstars on both brands, it's a big deal when a challenger like Liv Morgan adds another accolade to the list. Liv is now publicly touting her latest bragging right.

Morgan is the top WWE merchandise mover in the women's division right now, despite Bayley and Becky Lynch sitting atop the division as champions. This comes after Liv failed to make the top five one month ago coming out of WrestleMania XL.

Morgan took to X/Twitter recently to tweet a video of various superstars saying "Thank you, Mom!" for the Mother's Day holiday. The 29-year-old later made another tweet with a similar caption, but this time she included a wink to tout how she was the #1 merchandise seller for Women's Apparel on WWE Shop for the period ending today, May 12.

"& again, Happy Mother's Day [winking face emoji]," Liv Morgan wrote.

Morgan is set to challenge Lynch for her Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring later this month in Saudi Arabia.

Updated line-up for this week's WWE RAW

The build for World Wrestling Entertainment's King and Queen of the Ring event will continue on this week's RAW.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has announced that Becky Lynch will be in action on RAW. Her opponent was not named, and it was not clear if the Women's World Championship would be on the line. Liv Morgan will likely show up to continue the build to her title match in Saudi Arabia.

The RAW quarterfinals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will also continue this week. Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov and Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio or Kofi Kingston is scheduled for the men's division, while announced for the women's tournament is IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler or Maxxine Dupri, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark.

The King and Queen of the Ring PLE will air live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25. Peacock will begin airing the show at 12 pm ET with the pre-show.

