Impressive Liv Morgan update ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan is one of WWE's popular superstars, and she seems to be in the middle of another push on the RAW brand. New information was just revealed that shows just how popular she is with the fans.

Morgan is currently chasing the Women's World Championship and will challenge Becky Lynch for the gold later this month. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is also picking up some heat from Rhea Ripley fans as an alliance is being teased between Liv and Dominik Mysterio. Despite the heat, the 29-year-old remains a fan favorite.

New information from WWE Shop reveals that Morgan was the #1 merchandise seller for Women's Apparel, as of Sunday, May 12.

The #2 merchandise mover for the most recent period is Tiffany Stratton. Bayley is ranked #3, Becky Lynch is at #4, and Rhea Ripley rounds out the top 5. One month ago, The Role Model had the top spot, followed by Jade Cargill, Ripley, Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

Liv Morgan reacts to WWE title match

Becky Lynch is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Rhea Ripley retained over Lynch at WrestleMania XL but was then forced to relinquish the title after suffering an injury during a backstage fight with Morgan. The Man then won the vacant title in a Battle Royal on the following episode of RAW.

Morgan had been feuding with Lynch and Ripley on the Road to WrestleMania, and now she's getting the title shot of her own. Liv reacted to the announcement on Instagram by touting her "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour."

The last Morgan vs. Lynch singles bout came on the March 11 edition of RAW, which was won by Lynch. Their last PLE singles match came at Day 1 in January 2022, which also saw Big Time Becks get the win to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 25 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

