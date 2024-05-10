Liv Morgan sends a one-word message after WWE confirms her title match against Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Championship. On Instagram, Morgan sent a one-word message, reacting to the confirmation of the match.

Post-WrestleMania XL, Morgan reignited her feud with Rhea Ripley, attacking her backstage. During the brawl, The Eradicator suffered a shoulder injury, forcing her to relinquish the Women's World Championship. Lynch won the vacant title after winning a Women's Battle Royal.

Morgan is set to be Lynch's first title challenger. Ahead of their match at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, the former SmackDown Women's Champion sent a one-word message, via her Instagram story.

"LMRT," wrote Morgan. [stands for Liv Morgan Revenge Tour]

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram story:

Jonathan Coachman believes WWE is taking a huge gamble with Becky Lynch

Jonathan Coachman claimed that WWE is taking a huge gamble by putting the Women's World Championship on Becky Lynch.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Coachman discussed Lynch winning the vacant Women's World Championship. He also speculated on her current contract, wondering if she has re-signed with the company. Coachman said:

"Did Becky sign the new deal? Because if she didn't and it's up in about a month from what she said on the Ariel Helwani show, are they rolling the dice? Because the last thing you don't want is your champion to have the strap when they walk out the door. We've seen that years ago with Bret Hart. It's not a good look. So, it tells me, Tommy [Carlucci], she does have a new deal done."

At WrestleMania XL, Lynch failed to win the Women's World Championship. However, following an unfortunate injury to Rhea Ripley, The Man won the vacant championship.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan returned to WWE during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. In recent months, she has come close to winning the Rumble and the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

