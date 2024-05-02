Dominik Mysterio sends message about Mami after being caught on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe is buzzing around Dominik Mysterio and his Mami after she was sidelined to recover from an injury. The former NXT North American Champion has recently provided what may be a clue to potential future plans for The Judgment Day members.

Dirty Dom is currently without his Mami after Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish her World Women's Championship due to a shoulder injury suffered on the April 8 edition of RAW during a backstage fight with Liv Morgan. The storyline relationship has been up in the air as of late with speculation on a break-up and new feud.

The Eradicator took to Instagram today to react to the new WWE Main Event two-pack of Mattel action figures featuring her and Mysterio, which is priced at $29.99 for pre-order from Ringside Collectibles.

"[face holding back tears emoji] They are beautiful! @dominik_35," Rhea Ripley wrote.

The younger Mysterio then replied and agreed, but also seemingly confirmed that the RAW Superstars are still a couple.

"Yes they are [smiling face with tear emoji]," Dominik Mysterio wrote.

The Judgment Day was drafted to RAW in the 2024 WWE Draft this past Monday. However, Ripley was not included due to her injury. The fourth-round pick includes Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest was not included in the trade but he will also remain on the red brand as champions were not eligible to be drafted.

Liv Morgan caught with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has returned to Australia to recover from her shoulder injury. While he still has his Judgment Day brothers, Mami's absence leaves Dominik Mysterio alone on the RAW brand, and that has led to an increase in rumors and speculation.

Ripley's shoulder injury is blamed on Liv Morgan, who brawled with The Eradicator on RAW last month after failing to become the number-one contender for the Women's World Championship ahead of WrestleMania XL. Fans and wrestlers are now speculating on Liv linking up with Dirty Dom.

Last week's RAW included a backstage segment where Mysterio and Morgan were angrily facing off with each other. The storyline picked up this week after they were seen walking out of the same room, Dominik right behind Liv, in the background of a Jey Uso interview.

It will be interesting to see where WWE goes with the Mysterio - Morgan dynamic. Ripley mentioned she will be watching RAW to keep up with what's going on, implying she will have her eye on her Latino Heat.

