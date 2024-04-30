Liv Morgan caught red-handed with Judgment Day member on WWE RAW; Rhea Ripley has already been replaced 

Rhea Ripley is out of action after suffering an injury at the hands of Liv Morgan earlier this month, but Dominik Mysterio has remained active on WWE RAW.

Mysterio and Liv Morgan came face to face last week on RAW before the camera cut and it seems that the conversation between the two stars continued this week. They were caught red-handed by WWE's own cameras.

While Jey Uso was being interviewed backstage, the camera panned out and showed Liv Morgan exiting from a room backstage, closely followed by Dominik Mysterio a few seconds later.

The pair didn't appear again, as though they were trying to hide the fact that they were in the room together, but Mami's reaction will be interesting. Rhea Ripley has recently updated that she had been following RAW while she has been away on her hiatus. She would undoubtedly have noticed the recent company that Mysterio had chosen to keep.

Could this mean that Liv Morgan is set to join The Judgment Day in the absence of Rhea Ripley? After all, it was Morgan who sidelined the former Women's World Champion, so she would be the perfect person to take her place if Dominik Mysterio was looking to fill her place in the group.