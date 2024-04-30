5 Things Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's secret segment might have been about - Shocking betrayal, new faction & more

WWE stars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were spotted leaving the same room a few seconds apart tonight on RAW. Morgan and Mysterio also had a brief staredown backstage during last Monday's edition of the red brand.

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL but was forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship due to an injury following a backstage attack by Morgan. Becky Lynch captured the title by winning a Battle Royal in the main event of last week's RAW and was confronted by Liv Morgan tonight.

Listed below are five possible reasons Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan may have had a meeting tonight on WWE RAW:

#5. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio could be sick of losing on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley brutally attacked Liv Morgan last year, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion missed several months of action. Morgan returned as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble but was the final superstar to be eliminated. Morgan was also the final star eliminated in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February, and Becky Lynch won the Battle Royal last week.

Morgan and Mysterio have not had much success on the main roster as of late. They could have had a meeting to figure out how to get back on track, and were caught in the act by WWE cameras.

Dirty Dom may have a difficult time explaining to Rhea Ripley that he was just meeting with one of her biggest rivals to figure out how to get back into the win column.

#4. Dominik Mysterio may want to leave Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio seemingly acted out ahead of WrestleMania XL and attacked Rey Mysterio without informing The Judgment Day. He also formed an alliance with Andrade that backfired in a massive way. Andrade and Rey Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The 26-year-old may be looking to get out of his storyline relationship with Rhea Ripley, as she seemingly wants to know everything he is going to do ahead of time. Mysterio may be ready to move on from Mami and Morgan could have caught his attention.

#3. Liv Morgan could be out for the ultimate revenge

Morgan's return was labeled her "revenge tour," but it has not gone as planned. She has finished in second place multiple times and has not won anything since returning at WWE Royal Rumble in January. Now that Rhea Ripley is out with an injury, Morgan could be planning to get her revenge by stealing what matters to The Eradicator the most.

The former champion could have approached Mysterio last week to confess her feelings for the former NXT North American Champion. Morgan might not have any feelings for Mysterio at all, but her hatred for Ripley could have caused her to try and ruin her relationship.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could be trying to recruit Liv Morgan to The Judgment Day

Everyone's natural reaction was to believe that something nefarious was at play after Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were spotted together tonight on WWE RAW, but it could be the exact opposite. Mysterio and Morgan could have had a discussion about her potentially joining The Judgment Day down the line.

Rhea Ripley revealed last year that she asked Liv Morgan to join the heel faction several times, but she refused out of stubbornness. Dominik could be trying to convince Morgan to join The Judgment Day while Ripley is out of the picture to strengthen the faction.

#1. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio may want to form their own faction

Dominik Mysterio has seemingly been ready to leave The Judgment Day for some time now. He went out of his way to go to SmackDown and get involved in Legado Del Fantasma's issues with Latino World Order ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL. Mysterio may be looking for a fresh start and a different direction for his career.

Liv Morgan likely feels the same after coming up short several times as a singles star this year. Morgan and Mysterio could form their own faction and have each other's backs moving forward. Dirty Dom could even help Morgan get her revenge on Ripley when she is cleared to return.