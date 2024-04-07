Andrade sends two-word message to Dominik Mysterio following recent betrayal

WWE Superstar Andrade sent a message to Dominik Mysterio following the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

On the April 5 episode of the blue brand, the former AEW star turned face to save Rey Mysterio from a beatdown by Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. Later on the show, Andrade stepped up to replace Dragon Lee as the WWE Hall of Famer's tag team partner at The Show of Shows after the former NXT North American Champion was taken out backstage and declared unfit to compete at WrestleMania XL.

Mysterio turned 27 on April 5, 2024. On the occasion of his birthday, Andrade took to X (formerly Twitter) to send his best wishes to The Judgment Day member after betraying him to join forces with his father. El Idolo retweeted a video clip from the latest edition of SmackDown posted by WWE's official X account.

"Happy birthday @DomMysterio35," he wrote.

Former WWE writer explains perfect scenario for Dominik Mysterio's face turn

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated heel characters in professional wrestling. The Judgment Day member has been getting booed at every appearance since he betrayed his father and joined the faction.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide pointed out that the fans will eventually get tired of booing Dirty Dom. He proposed that Dominik could turn face by saving his father, Rey, from a beatdown.

''There's only one other way to go. Once people are tired of booing you, eventually they get, and they can't wait to cheer you. And I think that one day when Rey [Mysterio] and Dom [Dominik Mysterio] have beaten each other up as much as they can, and Dom makes that save for Rey Mysterio one of these days and the crowd goes crazy and fathers hug their sons and all that stuff,'' said Famuyide.

Everything doesn't seem to be going well within The Judgment Day, as friction between the members has recently been on the rise. It remains to be seen for how long the faction will stay intact amid constant teases of fallouts.

