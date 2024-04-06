Top WWE star turns face for the first time in 8 years to save Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio was the target of a one-sided beatdown on SmackDown until a top superstar turned face for the first time in eight years in WWE to save him and seemingly become his new tag team partner for WrestleMania 40. This is none other than Andrade.

The originally scheduled match at WrestleMania 40 featured Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. Dragon Lee was taken out backstage, although it wasn't confirmed that Legado Del Fantasma was behind it. This week on SmackDown, Mysterio accompanied Zelina Vega to her match against Elektra Lopez. On the other hand, Lopez had Santos Escobar, Dominik Mysterio, and Andrade.

Andrade hasn't been a babyface in WWE since 2016 - back in his NXT days. After the post-match beatdown that saw Rey Mysterio get hounded, Andrade was pushed to join in on the assault. After being shoved around several times, he turned on Escobar and Dominik, becoming a babyface in WWE after eight long years.

It looks like Andrade is positioned to be on the WrestleMania 40 card as a replacement for Dragon Lee. This will also mark the first reunion between Andrade and Zelina Vega after a little over three years apart.

Zelina Vega looked heartbroken when Andrade came out with Legado Del Fantasma, but he quickly embraced him when he changed sides.

Andrade has been the subject of interest for The Judgment Day, but it's clear now that he won't join them or Legado Del Fantasma.

